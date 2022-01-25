Nottingham Forest make bold decision in bid to keep Brennan Johnson

Nottingham Forest will now stand firm on their £20 million valuation of Brennan Johnson.

Johnson was rumoured to be close to sealing an £18 million move to Brentford just last week. However, Nottingham Forest News report that the club have reassessed their stance and now want the full £20 million valuation.

Johnson has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs during the January transfer window. Alongside Brentford, Everton, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked with the young midfielder.

However, a move to the Premier League could now be on hold due to Forest’s recent stance.

The 20-year-old has taken the Championship by storm this season. Johnson has played a key role in Forest’s hunt for a play-off place with six goals and four assists for the Reds.

This comes off the back of an impressive season in League One with Lincoln City. Johnson helped Lincoln reach the play-off final with 13 goals and 14 assists during his loan spell.

The maestro didn’t take long to adjust to the demands of the Championship, proving to be a menace to any Championship defence.

Therefore, the future looks bright for the Welsh international and a move to the top tier of football looks to be looming.

Forest currently sit in eighth position and are just four points shy of the play-off places. Therefore, they are going to want to keep hold of their starboy for the second half of the season.

Steve Cooper shares Brice Samba update ahead of clash with Barnsley

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed that Samba will be fit enough for tonight’s fixture.

The goalkeeper sustained a head injury during the weekend clash with Derby County.

The keeper remained in net for the entirety of the game, however there were some doubts about his availability for the midweek fixture.

Speaking to Nottingham Post, Steve Cooper said: “Brice is fine.

“Maybe it looked a little worse than what it was because of the lump.

“There’s no way the medical team would have taken any risks with him with regards to concussion or something that could have been close to the eye.

“The medical team did a good job at half-time, and Brice was desperate to carry on.”

By Albert Pearson

