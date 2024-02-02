Nottingham Forest deadline day: former Newcastle star brought in, Nuno offloads Cooper signing to ease PSR worries

Nottingham Forest had a productive deadline day, adding a new goalkeeper to their squad and selling Orel Mangala for £30m.

A new keeper was Nuno Espirito Santo’s priority before the window slammed shut as he hadn’t been convinced by the performances of Matt Turner.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Forest had identified three key targets to focus on for deadline day: Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone and Strasbourg’s Matz Sels.

Liverpool quickly rejected Forest’s approach for Kelleher as Jurgen Klopp sees him as an important member of his squad.

The Tricky Trees then decided to pursue a deal for Sels over Johnstone and agreed a £5.5m fee with Strasbourg.

Sels, 31, has plenty of experience and was keen to join a Premier League club. He made 19 appearances for Strasbourg this season, conceding 24 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The shot-stopper was part of the Newcastle squad that won the Championship in 2016-17. He also lifted the Belgian League title with Gent the previous season, when he won the Belgian Goalkeeper of the Season award.

Nuno will hope that Sels can help improve Forest’s defensive record after they have conceded 40 goals in 22 Premier League games so far this term.

Forest to receive up to £30m for Mangala

Forest’s other deal of deadline day was to sell midfielder Mangala to Lyon for a structured financial package that could be worth up to £30m, including add-ons.

The 25-year-old was a key player under former Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper but Nuno was always willing to sell him for the right price.

Mangala joined Forest from Stuttgart for £10.5m 18 months ago, so they have made a decent profit on him. This is important, given their ongoing issues with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

They have already been found guilty of one breach of PSR and now face the daunting prospect of a points deduction. Selling Mangala has helped balance the books in the hope they will be compliant in their next set of accounts.

Mangala made 53 appearances for Forest, scoring two goals and making one assist in the process.

His departure leaves Nuno with Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Danilo, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez and Harry Arter to choose from as his midfield options for the remainder of the season.

The manager will hope they are sufficient enough for his team to avoid relegation this season and that Sels and other new signings Giovani Reyna and Rodrigo Riberio can contribute, too.

