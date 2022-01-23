Nottingham Forest dealt transfer blow in push to sign highly-rated winger

Nottingham Forest have made no progress in their pursuit of Millwall winger Jed Wallace this month.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has made it no secret he is a huge admirer of the 28-year-old. Wallace is also out-of-contract in the summer. However, Millwall now seem prepared to risk losing their star man on a free, rather than receive a fee this month.

Freelance journalist Will Unwin took to social media to provide an update on his transfer status.

The tweet read: “Update: Millwall not playing ball. They are not keen on selling to a Championship rival so things aren’t progressing.”

Wallace has been on the radar of a number of clubs throughout January.

Middlesbrough, Leeds and Beskitas are also keen on adding the experienced winger to their squads.

And whatever happens this month, it seems unlikely Wallace will sign a new deal at The Den.

With deadline day fast approaching, this week seems like the last chance for Millwall to receive a fee for his services.

However, currently short of attacking options the club may feel keeping the player is worth the risk.

With Forest still extremely interested in signing Wallace, this transfer saga may come down to the very last day of the window.

Ex-Blackpool star makes honest admission over Forest target

Meanwhile, former fan-favourite Brett Ormerod has admitted Josh Bowler would be moving up if he joined Forest from Blackpool.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the City Ground in recent weeks.

And in a recent article for the Blackpool Gazette, the former striker gave his verdict on the potential move.

He wrote: “I don’t think he’s shown his full potential yet but that’s also a good thing. Because it means there’s a lot more to come from him.

“It wouldn’t be a sidewards step because Forest are a big club at this level. But I just think he’s better off at Bloomfield Road for now.

“If he wasn’t playing or not involved, I could see why he would want to move but, like I said, I don’t see why Blackpool would even consider letting him go.”

