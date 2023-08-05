Nottingham Forest could soon reach an agreement with a major Italian club over the signing of a Tottenham target, as a report has explained why their offer is very unlikely to be refused.

Forest went on a transfer rampage last summer to prepare for their Premier League return, spending around £170million when bringing in 22 new players. It took some time for manager Steve Cooper to get the squad to gel, but in the end the strategy worked. Forest went on to finish 16th in the table, with new arrivals such as Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi shining.

Forest have made just two new signings so far this summer, with Ola Aina arriving on a free transfer from Torino and Anthony Elanga joining in a £15m deal from Manchester United.

Cooper is hopeful of bringing in some more top talent to help Forest build on last season. And this could result in a Tottenham-linked player swapping Roma for Forest.

Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez has previously been tipped to join Tottenham and help bolster Ange Postecoglou’s defence. But Tottenham have instead captured Micky van de Ven and are now pursuing Edmond Tapsoba.

This transfer decision allowed Forest to pounce for Ibanez on Friday. Fabrizio Romano revealed how Cooper’s side have submitted a bid worth €25m (£21.6m) for Ibanez.

However, they are not alone in chasing the 24-year-old as he is also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian team Al Ahli.

Italian source Il Messaggero have now provided an update on the situation, and it makes for promising reading for Forest supporters.

Nottingham Forest proposal ‘cannot be refused’

The report labels Forest’s bid ‘very convincing’ and states that Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto ‘cannot refuse’ it. This is because the money gained from Ibanez’s sale would help to fund Jose Mourinho bringing in some of his top targets.

Mourinho can also afford to lose Ibanez, following the loan return of Diego Llorente from Leeds and the permanent capture of Evan Ndicka.

These factors suggest it is very likely the two-cap Brazil international will end up at the City Ground in the near future. Although, the transfer is not done just yet.

Fellow Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Ibanez is not yet convinced on signing for either Forest or Al Ahli.

He wants to continue playing for a team that can fight for European competition, and Forest would struggle to meet this demand. A switch to Al Ahli would see Ibanez leave Europe altogether, although the Saudi club could compensate him for this with a lucrative contract.

Due to Ibanez’s concerns, Forest will need Cooper to contact the Serie A star and convince him on his project in the East Midlands. Forest may also have to increase the wages on offer in their contract proposal.

Meanwhile, Forest have submitted a bid as they try to sign an Arsenal player, according to Fabrizio Romano.