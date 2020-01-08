Nottingham Forest eye up signature of Barnsley midfield ace

Nottingham Forest are vying for the signature of Barnsley’s star midfielder Alex Mowatt in January, according to a report.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi aims to sign a winger and a least one forward, but has also recognised Mowatt as a signing he’d like to make to bolster his midfield options, according to Football League World (via The Athletic).

The 24-year-old has been instrumental for Barnsley this season, scoring two and setting up seven in the league this season, whilst playing a vital role in the Tykes’ automatic promotion from League One in the previous campaign.

The ex-Leeds United man has played 24 times this season whilst taking on the captain’s armband.

The Championship strugglers signed the midfielder in 2017 for £600,000 after he had made his way through the ranks at Elland Road.

Since joining for the South Yorkshire side, he has gone out on loan to Oxford United but is now a regular feature, and the Tykes will be desperate to keep hold of such an important player in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Forest manager isn’t short of midfield options, with Ryan Yates, Ben Watson, Alfa Semedo and Samba Sow, but Mowatt would provide added creativity which the Forest boss will be after.

Lamouchi may also be looking to add to his midfield options as summer loan-signing John Bostock has struggled to find his feet in the team, making five appearances in all competitions this season, the last coming in November.

Meanwhile, Forest are chasing the signature of an in-demand French league striker.