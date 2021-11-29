Nottingham Forest and Swansea go head-to-head for Brighton defender

Both Nottingham Forest and Swansea are said to be interested in Brighton defender Haydon Roberts.

Roberts, 19, has been regularly included in Brighton’s first-team squad this season. However, the youngster has failed to register any minutes in the Premier League. Now, it is believed Graham Potter’s side are looking to loan him out this January to gain some vital experience.

Championship clubs Forest and Swansea are both interested in bringing Roberts in for the remainder of the season, according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor.

Roberts has made just three appearances this campaign, all coming inside the EFL cup.

The Brighton-born centre-back has been with his hometown club since 2015, however he has moved for first-team football before.

Roberts spent last season on loan at Rochdale, making 25 appearances for the side in League One.

He also has experience at English youth level, having represented both England Under-17s and England Under-18s.

The versatile defender is being closely monitored, and it is likely any loan offer would be accepted by Brighton.

Swansea have struggled at the back this season, conceding 26 goals in 20 games – the worst record inside the top 12.

Forest have only conceded 23, however and sit worse off in the table at 16th.

With both clubs clearly needing some improvement this January, it will be interesting to see which club can secure the youngster’s signature.

Assessing how Ralf Rangnick will fare as Manchester United interim manager

Feud continues between Forest and Preston players

Meanwhile, Preston North End defender Jordan Storey has hit back at Forest striker Lyle Taylor following an incident earlier this month.

Taylor accused Storey of crying to the referee during Forest’s 3-0 demolition of North End. That caused tension on social media between the pair.

But this weekend in the match programme for Preston’s game against Fulham, Storey was asked to identify five people he would invite to his dream dinner party.

Alongside Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Sacha Baron Cohen and David Attenborough was an unusual pick.

The defender also picked Lyle Taylor, saying: “He was my idol growing up, a true legend of the game…”

The comment was laughed at by Preston fans on Twitter, however it is unclear whether Taylor spotted the sarcastic insult.

Either way, it will be interesting when the pair come face-to-face once again in February.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest set to miss out on Sheffield United star in January