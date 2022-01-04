Nottingham Forest hopeful of signing star they failed to secure in summer

Nottingham Forest are preparing another move for Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan.

The Rams previously rejected three bids from Forest in summer for the academy graduate. Buchanan was influential for Derby this season before picking up a knee injury against Bournemouth in November. Now, Forest are reportedly preparing a fourth bid for his services.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have not been disheartened by their previous failed attempts at landing the 20-year-old.

Manager Steve Cooper is keen to recruit a left-back in the January window, with first-choice Max Lowe currently nursing a groin injury.

Buchanan is highly-rated as a star for the future, although has never been considered a regular at Pride Park.

Having been with the Rams academy since 2010, the youngster made his professional debut in 2019 in a 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Since then, Buchanan has gone on to make 60 first-team appearances.

The defender also has experience on the international stage, with caps for England at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

With administrators still in place at Derby, it is more likely an offer will be accepted now compared to the summer.

It is also believed Derby are more willing now to cash in on the future prospect.

Forest may face competition however, with Scottish giants Celtic also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Forest prepare pre-contract for Scottish star

Nottingham Forest are believed to be prepared to offer Scottish defender John Souttar a pre-contract this week.

The Hearts centre-back is available for free in the summer.

Celtic, Rangers and Blackburn Rovers are all said to be interested.

However, the 25-year-old is also rated highly among the Nottingham Forest staff and board.

Despite recently offering him a new contract, Hearts are now said to be “resigned” to their defender leaving when his contract comes to an end.

