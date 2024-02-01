Nottingham Forest identify two targets as Nuno eyes late swoop for new keeper; £30m sale to be finalised today

Nottingham Forest have done some good transfer business this month but Nuno Espirito Santo is still determined to sign a new goalkeeper.

They signed Borussia Dortmund star Giovani Reyna on loan on Wednesday and brought in talented young striker Rodrigo Ribeiro.

Nuno will hope that these additions will help his team avoid relegation this season, but it still won’t be an easy task.

Forest currently sit in 16th place in the table, just two points adrift from the bottom three.

They also face the threat of a points deduction for an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

One of the most worrying things about their form, however, has been their defensive record. They have conceded 40 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season.

Nuno, who was a goalkeeper during his playing days, isn’t convinced by Forest’s first-choice shot-stopper Matt Turner.

Now, reports suggest that Forest have identified two players they want to sign before the window slams shut at 11pm.

Forest identify two goalkeeper targets for deadline day

According to Sky Sports News, Forest have made Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone and Strasbourg’s Matz Sels their two top goalkeeper targets.

Johnstone, 30, has plenty of experience in the Premier League and could prove to be a solid addition for the Tricky Trees.

The England international has made 16 league appearances this season – keeping five clean sheets in the process – but has fallen behind Dean Henderson in the Palace pecking order in the past few weeks.

Sels, on the other hand, is another experienced keeper but he remains a key player for Strasbourg.

It’s thought he would be open to joining a Premier League club but it remains to be seen whether Strasbourg would be willing to sanction his departure.

Meanwhile, Orel Mangala looks set to secure a move away from the City Ground in the final hours of the transfer window.

Sky Sports claim that he is set to have a medical with Lyon later today after they agreed on a £30m fee with Forest.

This leaves the Tricky Trees with Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Danilo, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez and Harry Arter to choose from as their midfield options for the remainder of the season.

