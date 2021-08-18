Nott’m Forest launch bid for USA star wanted by Championship rival

Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry to sign an American international this summer, per a report.

The Championship side started their season with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry City. Lyle Taylor put them in front before goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Kyle McFadzean ensured that the points went to the Sky Blues.

Forest responded to that defeat by overcoming Bradford in the Carabao Cup, although they were beaten by Bournemouth at the weekend.

Manager Chris Houghton is keen to bring in new players as he eyes as play-off finish.

Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel and Jordi Osei-Tutu have already arrived at the club, and it seems they could be joined by Reggie Cannon.

90Min say that Forest have made an official bid to sign the USA star this month.

Cannon, 23, currently plies his trade with Portuguese side Boavista in the Primeira Liga.

He is a talented right-back who can also operate as a right midfielder if required.

The American was only taken to Portugal last year but seems to have impressed scouts across Europe.

Forest are hoping to give him his big break in England, as part of their search for a new full-back.

It’s not yet known how much Boavista would want for his services. They are likely to ask for at least £2.25m, which is what they paid FC Dallas for him 11 months ago.

Forest may be forced into a bidding war as the report states that another Championship club is interested.

They are in touch with the player’s current team and are weighing up a move of their own.

Cannon seems destined to follow in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie by reaching the pinnacle of European football.

He is not short of ambition and has previously revealed his desire to become one of the best right-backs in the world.

Forest in for Man Utd starlet

Houghton is also looking into the possibility of re-signing James Garner from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell at the City Ground last term.

He is a talented defensive midfielder who has been capped by England at U20 level.

However, Forest will have to beat Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United to his signature.

The Blades are lining up a bid as part of their plan to improve their midfield options.

Garner seems likely to continue his development in the second tier this season.

