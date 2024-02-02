Nottingham Forest star will leave ‘imminently’ after stunning twist; Turkish giants make huge contract offer

Serge Aurier could reportedly leave Nottingham Forest in the next few hours after being offered a huge contract by Galatasaray.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until January 7th but Galatasaray are scrambling to get a deal done for the defender as soon as possible.

A deal for Aurier was almost done on deadline day, before it collapsed, and is now back on again in what has been a whirlwind story.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Galatasaray have offered the Forest right-back an eye-watering £650,000 contract to join until the end of the season.

After the end of the campaign, Aurier will be free to choose whether to stay at the club or move elsewhere.

They have been looking to bring in a replacement for Sacha Boey, who joined Bayern Munich and now they appear to have finally got a deal done.

It’s claimed that Galatasaray ‘will not pay a fee’ for Aurier – suggesting they have reached an agreement with Forest over a free transfer.

Aurier is described by Sabah as the ‘perfect’ candidate to replace Boey after scouts of the Turkish giants were impressed by his performances in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Romano confirms Aurier to Galatasaray is ‘imminent’

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has also given a big update on Aurier’s situation.

In a post on X, Romano writes that the Ivory Coast international’s move to Galatasaray is now imminent: “Serge Aurier’s move to Galatasaray, back on and now imminent!

“Deal was almost done 24 hours ago, then was off due to difference in payment terms with Forest last night.

“Aurier wants Gala at all costs and the two clubs are now on the verge of reaching final agreement.

Aurier signed for Forest on a free transfer at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. He has made 12 Premier League appearances this season but hasn’t featured since December due to injury.

As mentioned, he has been playing in AFCON for Ivory Coast, where he has captained his country and helped them reach the quarter-finals.

His departure leaves Nuno Espirito Santo with Gonzalo Montiel, Ola Aina and Richie Laryea as his only senior right-back options for the remainder of the season.

Forest will hope that those players are good enough to help them avoid relegation this season.

