Man City winger Morgan Rogers is expected to join a new Championship club on loan, with Nottingham Forest heavily linked.

The winger has spent the first half of the season with high-flyers Bournemouth. However, a shortage of game time has led to Man City recalling the 19-year-old from his loan. Now, the Premier League club are hoping to secure a new loan for Rogers before today’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and Blackpool are all reportedly interested in taking on Rogers for the remainder of the season.

The attacker had an excellent campaign last season with League One side Lincoln City, becoming one of the clubs strongest performers.

However, his loan with Bournemouth hasn’t gone to plan, with just 15 appearances and one league goal this season.

Forest were interested in Rogers in the summer, however were beaten to a deal by the south coast side.

Speculation began again last week about a switch to the City Ground, however no official approach was made.

Now, Rogers appears to be available once again, and is hoping to secure more game time at a new club.

Mike Minay, who covers Man City for BBC Radio Manchester, tweeted this morning: “City confident of securing Morgan Rogers another Championship loan today. More game time needed after being on loan at Bournemouth for first half of season.”

And with a number of Championship clubs interested, Forest are keen on securing a deal before the deadline.

Boss offers update on Grabban injury

Forest forward Lewis Grabban suffered an ankle injury in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

A robust challenge from Bluebirds midfielder Will Vaulks left Grabban in agony during the closing stages of the game.

And boss Steve Cooper admitted he was unsure just how severe the injury was.

Speaking to Nottingham Post, he said: “We’re not quite sure about the extent of Lewis’ injury yet.

“He’s in a boot and he’s in quite a bit of pain.

“We’ll have to get him scanned in the next 12 or 24 hours and see how he is.”

