Nott’m Forest, Newcastle going head-to-head for explosive Bundesliga forward signing

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have made contact over a potential summer move for highly-rated young forward Said El Mala, after Brentford withdrew from a deal for the player, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old, currently on the books of German side Cologne, has attracted significant Premier League interest following impressive performances in the Bundesliga, international youth set-up and senior squad.

Sources close to the negotiations confirm both Nott’m Forest and Newcastle have been in active contact with representatives as clubs look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season. There is also major interest in Serie A and from other Bundesliga sides.

Brentford had been at the forefront of efforts to secure El Mala’s signature, as our sources had reported, investing considerable time and resources into structuring a deal.

However, the London club ultimately stepped away after encountering significant hurdles, understood to centre around additional demands beyond the core transfer.

A key sticking point has emerged around El Mala’s family representation. His parents, who are closely involved in negotiations, are keen for any interested club to also give serious consideration to signing his older brother, Malek El Mala, who remains at Cologne.

This dual-package approach has introduced further layers of complexity, with clubs wary of committing to two players simultaneously, particularly given differing levels of senior experience and potential squad fit. Said is also well ahead in terms of his level, and Malek is still to make a senior Bundesliga appearance.

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Forest, Newcastle exploring Said signing solutions

Despite the obstacles, there remains guarded optimism that a deal for Said could still be finalised before the transfer window closes. Both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle are understood to be exploring creative solutions to navigate the family element.

The situation highlights the increasing influence of family representatives in modern football transfers, where personal and professional ambitions can intertwine.

For El Mala, the coming weeks will be pivotal as he weighs up his next career step, balancing individual development against the desire to keep his family unit intact in a new league.

He has a new contract offer on the table from Cologne, and although he hasn’t pushed for a move, there is a desire to play at a higher level.

Clubs on both sides of the negotiations continue to tread carefully, aware that while Said El Mala represents an exciting prospect, the attached conditions require delicate handling if a successful agreement is to be reached.

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