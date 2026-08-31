Nott’m Forest open talks over late-window swoop for Newcastle star perfect for Glasner

Nottingham Forest are pushing to complete a late deal for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, with club-to-club talks now underway as the transfer window enters its final hours, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 31-year-old attacker has entered the last year of his contract at St James’ Park and remains a respected figure on Tyneside.

Indeed, sources close to the situation say Murphy is still valued by Newcastle, both for his versatility and for the influence he has as a senior presence in the dressing room after nine seasons at his boyhood club.

That standing has not, however, ruled out a departure, with a chance to become a regular starter under Oliver Glasner at the City Ground viewed as an opportunity that could prove too good to turn down.

Forest turned their attention to Murphy after Everton pulled out of a proposed sale of teenage midfielder Harrison Armstrong on Sunday.

The Toffees had been close to accepting a deal worth around £40million plus add-ons before a fierce fan backlash prompted their board to withdraw.

That collapse left Glasner still seeking reinforcements, particularly in midfield and on the right of his preferred back-three system, where extra competition at wing-back is a priority.

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Versatile Murphy a strong fit for Glasner

Murphy, who joined Newcastle from Norwich in 2017, can operate through the middle, as a conventional right winger or as a wing-back.

He produced eight goals and 12 assists during a standout 2024/25 Premier League campaign, although his output declined last season.

He has appeared only from the bench in Newcastle’s opening matches of the current term under new head coach Matthias Jaissle.

Personal terms have yet to be agreed and Newcastle have not confirmed they will sanction an exit.

Jaissle is understood to value experienced players during a squad rebuild, yet the Magpies have been prepared to listen to offers for several senior names.

Whether Murphy, a boyhood Newcastle supporter, is ready to leave after almost a decade on Tyneside will determine if the deal can be concluded before the deadline.