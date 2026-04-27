Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United

A handful of Nottingham Forest players already seem to know which of Manchester City and Manchester United Elliot Anderson will join this summer.

Anderson, 23, is primed to be one of the major stories of the upcoming summer transfer window. The central midfielder will hope to start for England at the World Cup, but before then, he might already have completed a blockbuster move to one of England’s biggest sides.

Both Man Utd and Man City are desperate to snap Anderson up. He is United’s top transfer target, while City are prepared to offer colossal sums on the personal terms front.

Now, the latest from the Daily Mail has shed light on which Manchester club Anderson will join, and that insight comes directly from Nottingham.

According to their reporter, Jack Gaughan, several of Anderson’s teammates at Nottingham Forest believe he’s going to Man City.

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Elliot Anderson bound for Man City

Gaughan wrote: ‘With some Nottingham Forest players believing that Elliott Anderson is destined for the Etihad Stadium – the clubs still need to haggle over a fee and that will only take place in earnest once Forest’s safety is secured.’

The latest update from the Mail echoes what TEAMtalk first told you on March 5 – that a move to the Etihad this summer is already considered ‘a done deal’.

What’s more, Pep Guardiola’s potential departure will NOT dampen City’s chances of sealing the deal, nor will it prompt Anderson to get cold feet about joining City.

TEAMtalk understands it’s now increasingly likely Guardiola walks away in the summer and Enzo Maresca has beaten Vincent Kompany in a two-way race to become his successor.

As mentioned by the Mail, it’s now up to City to negotiate a club-to-club deal with Forest, which as we’ve seen in the past with players like Morgan Gibbs-White and his failed move to Tottenham, is not always easy.

Depending on whose report you read, Forest value Anderson anywhere in the £70m-£125m range.

Assuming Anderson does wind up at the Etihad, Man Utd will delve into their lengthy list of alternatives for their double signing in central midfield.

Among the names known to be on their radar include Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Angelo Stiller, Sandro Tonali, Joao Gomes, Ederson and Aurelien Tchouameni, to name just seven.

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