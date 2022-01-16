Nottingham Forest in prime position to sign highly-rated Championship star

Nottingham Forest are becoming increasingly confident they can sign Millwall star Jed Wallace this month, according to reports.

Wallace was left out of Millwall’s squad as they were beaten 1-0 by Forest at the weekend. Theories came flooding in that Wallace was available, and that he was left out of the squad ahead of his imminent move away. However, reports now suggest the player was injured, and Forest are awaiting on his full fitness before completing a medical.

Reported by The Sun, Forest are hoping the player can arrive in the East Midlands for a medical once he has regained full fitness.

It emerged that Wallace was unhappy with his current situation at Millwall, and was looking for a move away in January.

The talented attacker is out of contract in June, however Millwall initially hoped they could keep hold of him until the end of this season.

Now, reports suggest the 27-year-old is quietly confident he will be allowed to leave this month.

Despite this, Forest may still face some competition for the former Engalnd U19’s signature.

Middlesbrough, Leeds and Beskitas are also monitoring the situation surrounding the future of Wallace.

However, the recent update that Wallace is actively seeking a move away will offer Forest fans some excitement.

During his five years at The Den, Wallace has become a top Championship player and is highly-rated across the league.

The former Portsmouth star has made 21 league appearances this season, scoring five and assisting six more.

While no deal is yet to be confirmed, it now seems very unlikely Wallace will remain with Millwall beyond this month.

Wallace breaks silence over transfer speculation

Amidst all the speculation, Wallace has taken to social media to update fans on his injury.

Despite not featuring at the weekend, the winger denied that he would ever reject playing for Millwall.

On Twitter, Wallace said: “Thank you for your kind words. I’ve played over 200 games for Millwall and never took that for granted.

“I would never ever refuse to play, I’ve just had a minor setback on my injury. I’m not a robot, these things happen and I’m doing all I can to get back playing ASAP.”

READ MORE: Burnley and Nottingham Forest plot bids for defender available at cut-price