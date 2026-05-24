Nottingham Forest ready to launch Hayden Hackney move after Middlesbrough heartbreak – Exclusive

Nottingham Forest are preparing to move quickly for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney after Boro’s failure to secure promotion to the Premier League, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Hackney is now expected to become one of the major casualties of Middlesbrough’s Championship play-off disappointment after their dramatic injury-time defeat to Hull City in the final ended hopes of a return to the top flight.

The 23-year-old hometown midfielder endured a frustrating end to the campaign after missing the run-in through injury, but made an emotional comeback in the play-off final when introduced shortly after the hour mark.

Despite the heartbreaking conclusion to the season, Hackney’s reputation has only continued to grow.

The Championship Player of the Year has established himself as one of the most highly-rated midfielders outside the Premier League and, with just 12 months remaining on his current contract, his future is now under intense scrutiny.

TEAMtalk understands Nottingham Forest are ready to waste little time in trying to secure his signature.

Nott’m Forest want Hayden Hackney

Forest are preparing for a significant midfield reshuffle with Elliot Anderson expected to depart in a deal that could break the British transfer record, with Manchester City pushing to complete his move next week.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Forest have long admired Hackney and attempted to sign him during the January transfer window.

Now, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the City Ground club were already advancing plans for a summer move regardless of Middlesbrough’s league status.

However, Boro’s failure to win promotion has dramatically altered the landscape and internally Forest now believe the pathway is considerably clearer for Hackney to leave Teesside.

The England youth international is viewed as an ideal candidate to help fill the sizeable void Anderson would leave.

Forest recruitment staff are understood to appreciate Hackney’s technical quality, ball-carrying ability and maturity in possession, with the midfielder viewed as someone capable of stepping into Premier League football and making an immediate impact.

However, Forest face growing competition. TEAMtalk can confirm Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Bournemouth have all undertaken scouting work and analysis on Hackney over recent months.

Several clubs are understood to be monitoring developments closely as the midfielder’s contract situation enters a crucial phase.

Middlesbrough’s asking price for Hayden Hackney

Middlesbrough are reluctant to lose one of their prized academy products but sources acknowledge the club may now be forced into a difficult decision.

TEAMtalk understands Boro will seek a fee close to £25million for Hackney despite recognising his valuation is affected by the fact he is entering the final year of his contract.

Internally, Middlesbrough believe Bournemouth’s move for Alex Scott from Bristol City in 2023 provides a logical benchmark for negotiations involving elite Championship midfield talent.

While no formal bids have yet been submitted, we understand Forest are positioning themselves strongly and intend to accelerate discussions.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.