Nott’m Forest reignite Arsenal raid after Aston Villa U-turn; Arteta has ‘lost faith’ in star

Nottingham Forest are pursuing a dynamic Arsenal star, while an Aston Villa U-turn is likely to see Unai Emery’s side step out of the race, per reports.

Forest have already snapped up one Gunners star this summer in the form of goalkeeper Matt Turner. The USA international netted Arsenal around £7m, though may soon be joined by a familiar face at the City Ground.

Indeed, the future of left-back Nuno Tavares is coming under the microscope, with Mikel Arteta understood to be open to cashing in.

Tavares cost £8m when plucked from Benfica back in 2021. However, the 23-year-old’s defensive issues were regularly exposed at the Emirates, resulting in a loan switch to Marseille last term.

Deployed in a more advanced wing-back role, Tavares shone in France. The Portuguese racked up an impressive six goals in Ligue 1 alone.

But despite loaning fellow left-back Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad, Arsenal are understood to be open to offloading Tavares too.

Explaining why, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think that it’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta has lost a bit of faith in the defender following his debut season, which obviously then resulted in that move to Marseille.

“Since then Tavares’ days at Arsenal have probably been numbered.”

Villa second thoughts on Digne clears way for Forest

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest both emerged as genuine contenders to snap up Tavares.

However, Villa’s pursuit – which likely hinged on the exit-linked Lucas Digne joining Nice – may have subsided.

Digne has not disappointed when called upon by manager Unai Emery in the early going this season. Digne’s chance has come amid Alex Moreno continuing his recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery.

When speaking about the left-back situation at the weekend, Emery suggested Digne is now in line to stay at Villa Park.

What’s more, Digne himself recently posted on Instagram a picture of himself in a Villa shirt with the caption “LD12″ alongside two love heart emojis in the club’s claret and blue colours.

“We need two very good left backs and now we have an injury to Alex Moreno,” said Emery (via BirminghamLive). “Lucas Digne, always, we will have the respect of him because he’s very important for us.

“And then we were managing with him at the beginning of the season of the possibility (him leaving) maybe, if it was good for him, it was good for the club and we could have in the squad two good left-backs like with him and Alex Moreno.

“That could be a possibility. But today, tonight, he’s more closer to staying here than to leave.”

Even if Villa do push for a new left-back, links with Marcos Acuna of Sevilla appear to be taking precedent over Tavares.

As such, the door appears to be ajar for Forest to pounce and per the Daily Mail, that’s exactly what they’re about to do.

The Mail report Forest have revived their interest in Tavares and hope to tempt Arsenal with a loan offer that contains an option to buy.

Talks appeared to have collapsed last week, though the Mail insist Forest are once again hopeful of securing an agreement.

The Mail echo various other reports when concluding Tavares ‘does not appear to have a long-term future under Mikel Arteta.’

