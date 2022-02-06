Nottingham Forest reject two Brentford youngsters to keep Johnson at club

Nottingham Forest rejected an offer of two Premier League players in order to keep hold of star midfielder Brennan Johnson.

Johnson was highly-sought after throughout the January window, with Tottenham, Newcastle and Everton all interested. However, the club most closely linked were Brentford, who submitted numerous bids for the 20-year-old’s services. And now, it has been revealed just how far Forest went in order to keep Johnson at the club.

According to The Telegraph, Brentford had two substantial bids rejected in January for Johnson.

One bid included offering left back Dominic Thompson and attacker Marcus Forss in a swap deal.

The deal also included £15 million, however was swiftly rejected by the Championship club.

The bid was a substantial increase from Brentford’s first £10 million offer made in December.

The club also offered £18 million without the two players after it was rejected, however received the same response from the Reds.

The two youngsters offered have bags of potential, and could’ve proved good business for the future.

Thompson, 21, is currently on loan with Ipswich Town after spending last season with Swindon Town.

Forss, 22, scored 10 goals last season as Brentford secured promotion, and is rated highly for his quality in front of goal. The Finnish striker is now on loan at Hull City.

However, Forest held firm throughout, and will now utilise Johnson as they push for promotion into the top flight.

Cooper never concerned over Johnson rumours

Forest boss Steve Cooper has insisted he never had doubts over Johnon staying at The City Ground.

Despite heavy interest, Cooper insisted the youngster remained focused on his own game throughout.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, he said: “He comes from a lovely family and lovely home. If I’m being really honest I was never worried about him leaving because I see him every day.

“It’s a good thing he’s getting interest. It shows he’s doing something right. We’re enjoying working with him.

“I see the bits no one else sees – how hard he is working. Sometimes you have to be careful what you say about young players. You don’t want them getting carried away.

“Sometimes they want the limelight, but Brennan is the opposite. He shies away from it.

“He’s got a real chance of having a good career. Where he’s at now – he’s got to play well on Sunday, on Wednesday and then on Saturday.

“That’s where his focus should be. He’s a credit to everyone I have to say.”

READ MORE: FA Cup Predictions: Shock on the cards for one Premier League big boy; Man Utd given scare; Forest at it again