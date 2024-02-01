Nottingham Forest set to secure third January signing after Romano gives ‘here we go’ confirmation

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee with Strasbourg to sign goalkeeper Matz Sels on a permanent deal, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

The Tricky Trees have made some impressive additions this month, bringing in Borussia Dortmund star Giovani Reyna and talented young striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan.

However, one of Nuno Espirito Santo’s priorities has always been to bring in a new goalkeeper, as he isn’t convinced by his current first-choice option Matt Turner.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Forest identified Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone and Strasbourg’s Mats Selz as their two main keeper targets.

Now, our sources have revealed that Forest have agreed a transfer fee for Sels, with the 31-year-old flying over for his medical later this afternoon.

Nuno will hope that the signing of the former Newcastle United man will boost their survival hopes this season.

Our source’s information has also been backed up by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Matz Sels as new goalkeeper, here we go!” Romano wrote on X.

“Strasbourg to receive fee around €6/7m as deal has been completed. Sels, flying to Nottingham for medical.”

Barring any late twists, Forest look set to finalise their third January signing, with Sels on his way to the City Ground.

