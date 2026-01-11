Nott’m Forest closing in on record-breaking striker signing as ‘contact made’ over January swoop

Nottingham Forest are being tipped to secure a £40million signing from Premier League rivals Wolves before the winter transfer window shuts on February 2.

Sean Dyche’s men are currently languishing down in 17th in the Premier League, although they are seven points clear of the relegation spots. However, the Forest boss wants to add more firepower to his ranks, with his side having scored just 21 league goals in as many games so far this season.

Attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is top scorer this term with five goals, with strikers Chris Wood and Igor Jesus notching just three in the league between them.

To that end, latest reports suggest Nott’m Forest have ‘made contact’ with Wolves over a deal to sign forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is expected to cost £40million. That figure would be a new transfer record for the City Ground outfit, beating the previous figure of £37.5m they paid for Omari Hutchinson last summer.

As our sources recently revealed, Wolves are prepared to sell the Norwegian, given their perilous position at the bottom of the table and the fact they have other options available in Tolu Arokodare and Hwang Hee-chan instead.

Strand Larsen‘s future has been up in the air for months after he failed to secure a move away from Wolves over the summer, with Newcastle interested at the time. Indeed, we can also confirm that interest is still concrete.

The 25-year-old doubled his tally for the season in bagging a hat-trick against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup on Saturday, having scored just three times in 22 appearances prior.

Suitors queuing up for Strand Larsen

While Forest are not the only suitor in the mix for Strand Larsen, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace also keen, Football Insider reports that they have made a concrete approach for the frontman.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, FI’s Pete O’Rourke revealed: “Nottingham Forest, they’re also pushing for Strand-Larsen, keeping a very close eye on him. They’ve made contact to try and sound him out over a move to the City Ground.

“This one might drag on right until the end of the window. If somebody does pop up a big offer of around £40 million, then Wolves reluctantly might accept it, especially if their chances of survival have gone down even more.

“If he was to push for the move then something might happen. He might think this is the right time to get out of Wolves and make that move to another Premier League club.”

Strand Larsen, who scored 14 goals last season, is the sort of No.9 that Dyche loves, standing at 6ft 4in, while he is more mobile than Wood and could be a good fit at the City Ground.

