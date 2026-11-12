Nott’m Forest, Bournemouth lead Premier League race for Brazil international

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are among the leading Premier League clubs preparing January moves for highly-rated Santos starlet Gabriel Bontempo, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the race for the Brazilian is gathering pace.

The Santos midfielder has emerged as one of the most in-demand young talents in Brazilian football, with his versatility and impressive development attracting growing attention from England and across Europe.

Bontempo, 21, is capable of operating in several roles across midfield and attack and has recently earned recognition at international level, featuring in the latest Brazil squad selected by Carlo Ancelotti.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Nottingham Forest’s highly acclaimed South American scouting network is pushing the club to make a move for the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

Forest have built a strong reputation for identifying talent in the region, with their recruitment work helping bring players such as Murillo, Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus to the club’s attention.

Bontempo is now another name firmly on their radar, with Forest’s scouts convinced of his potential and keen for the club to explore a deal.

Bournemouth are also emerging as serious contenders, with the Cherries having made enquiries about the Santos youngster as they assess their options ahead of January.

Bournemouth are in the market for a potential replacement for Alex Scott should the midfielder move on, and Bontempo is a player who has attracted their attention.

The Cherries have already demonstrated their willingness to recruit from Brazil, having moved for Rayan last January, and they are now exploring the possibility of another deal in the market.

Newcastle are also very much in the picture, with sporting director Ross Wilson and new head of recruitment Tomas Amaral both possessing considerable knowledge of the Brazilian market.

The pair are well aware of the talent available in South America and Bontempo is a player who has attracted their attention as Newcastle assess potential additions for the future.

Brighton and Brentford have also made enquiries about the youngster as they continue to monitor emerging talent in Brazil.

There is also interest from Italy, Spain and Germany, underlining the growing competition for the midfielder’s signature.

Bayern Munich were understood to have made an enquiry about Bontempo during the summer, highlighting the level of attention he has attracted beyond the Premier League.

Santos set to demand big fee for Forest, Bournemouth target

The level of interest means Santos are likely to face growing pressure over the midfielder’s future in the coming months.

However, the Brazilian club are in a strong negotiating position.

Bontempo is tied to Santos until 2030, giving the club significant contractual security as interest from England and across Europe continues to build.

Santos have no intention of allowing one of their emerging stars to leave on the cheap and will demand a substantial package before considering any approach.

That could make negotiations difficult for interested clubs, particularly with several Premier League sides and European heavyweights now competing for the same player.

Forest and Bournemouth are among those pushing to explore a deal, while Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford are also keeping a close eye on developments.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Forest have approved a forward’s exit for January.

Elsewhere, our sources have provided the latest on Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.