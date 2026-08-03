Roma stun Nottingham Forest with €25m bid for Dutch star

The Friedkin Group are pushing to beat Nottingham Forest to the signing of Feyenoord starlet Givairo Read, but TEAMtalk understands it is sister club Roma – rather than Everton – who are now leading the race for the highly-rated full-back.

Everton did register an interest in the Netherlands Under-21 international earlier this summer, but sources have confirmed Roma’s ability to offer Champions League football has proved a major factor in convincing Read that the Italian capital is the right next step in his career.

Everton, meanwhile, are now pushing to sign Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston.

Read, 20, is regarded as one of Europe’s outstanding young full-backs and has attracted widespread interest throughout the transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal and Liverpool have both carried out extensive scouting on Read over the past year, while Fulham and Bournemouth also held talks over a possible move before the Cherries switched their focus to Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez.

However, it is Nottingham Forest who have made the strongest attempt to bring Read to the Premier League.

Sources have confirmed Forest have submitted three separate offers to Feyenoord, with their latest proposal rising to around €23million (£20m).

Negotiations between the two clubs have remained ongoing, but Forest have so far been unable to meet Feyenoord’s valuation.

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That has opened the door for Roma. TEAMtalk understands the Serie A side have now matched Feyenoord’s €25m (£21m) asking price and are confident of getting the deal over the line.

Sources say Roma are hoping to fly Read to Italy in the coming days to complete his medical and finalise what would be viewed internally as a major coup.

The move represents another example of The Friedkin Group using the close relationship between Everton and Roma to identify elite young talent across Europe, even if, on this occasion, the player is destined for the Stadio Olimpico rather than the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Unless Forest make another significant push, Roma are now firmly in pole position to secure Read’s signature.

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