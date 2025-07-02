Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will provide West Ham United and Napoli with competition to sign Yunus Musah from AC Milan this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Musah is attracting plenty of interest as he prepares to leave Milan during the summer transfer window. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 24 that West Ham have made an approach for the midfielder’s signing and we can now provide an update on the situation.

Sources state that Forest and Wolves have entered the chase for Musah after finding out that Napoli’s talks for him have stalled.

Napoli emerged as early frontrunners to sign the USMNT star and went on to reach a verbal agreement with Milan for him worth €25million (£21.5m / $29m) including bonuses.

However, Napoli have stepped back from negotiations as Milan have increased their asking price and now want €25m plus add-ons to sell Musah.

The player admires Antonio Conte greatly and would like to join Italian champions Napoli, though Milan’s firm stance means he must consider other potential moves too.

Talks between Napoli and Milan stalling have stalled, opening the door for other clubs to move in.

We revealed last week that West Ham have started initial discussions for Musah to understand the conditions of a potential deal. While no formal offer has been made yet, the Hammers are hoping Milan will lower their demands as the summer window rolls on.

But West Ham must watch out for Premier League rivals Forest and Wolves. TEAMtalk can confirm that Forest and Wolves have made exploratory contact with Musah’s entourage in recent days.

The two clubs are assessing Musah’s interest in a possible return to England – he previously spent time in the Arsenal academy – and what kind of wage he expects.

Milan are aware of the growing interest in the 22-year-old and are holding firm on their asking price as a result.

Musah is open to a transfer as he wants to take the next step in his career, especially after Milan fell down to eighth in Serie A and lost the Coppa Italia final, which overshadowed their triumph in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Musah’s future is currently unclear, though more developments are expected very soon as the transfer race is heating up.

Yunus Musah: Career so far

By Samuel Bannister

2012 – After being born in the USA and spending time in Italy growing up, Musah signed for Arsenal’s academy at the age of nine after moving to London.

2019 – At the age of 16, Musah moved to Valencia and spent his first year with the club playing for their B team.

2020 – Javi Gracia gave Musah the opportunity to train with the Valencia first team over pre-season and subsequently handed him a senior debut at the age of 17 in September. By November, he became Valencia’s youngest ever non-Spanish goalscorer and the first to do so under the age of 18. That same month, he made his senior international debut for the USMNT.

2022 – Musah played in the Copa del Rey final for Valencia, but they lost to Real Betis and he was the player who missed in the penalty shootout. By the end of the year, he was named in the USA’s World Cup squad.

2023 – AC Milan signed Musah for €18m, giving him his first chance to play in the Champions League.

2024 – Musah scored his first international goal for the USA.

2025 – Milan won the Supercoppa Italiana, with Musah starting the final against rivals Inter to claim his first trophy in his club career. By the end of his second season, he was still awaiting his first goal for the club.