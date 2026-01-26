Mateta to Nott’m Forest takes huge step forward as personal terms agreed but major sticking point remains

Nottingham Forest have taken a major step toward landing Jean‑Philippe Mateta after agreeing personal terms with the Crystal Palace striker, TEAMtalk understands.

Forest, fresh from securing Italian international Lorenzo Lucca last week, are pushing ahead with plans to further reinforce their frontline and have now accelerated their pursuit of Mateta.

Sources have indicated to us that discussions between Forest and the player’s representatives took place over the weekend — and the outcome was overwhelmingly positive.

Once Forest knew the player was keen on the move, after they put an outline package to him, they have accelerated the situation to the point of an offer.

With Mateta giving the green light to the move, attention has now shifted to negotiations between the two clubs. Forest have tabled an opening bid of £35million, but Palace are holding firm, making it clear that £40million is the minimum figure required to bring the Frenchman to the City Ground.

Palace, for their part, are adamant that a replacement must be secured before sanctioning any sale. That process is already underway, with the Eagles opening talks with Wolves last week, as we revealed, over striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs is a long‑standing admirer of the Norwegian from their shared time at Molineux, and Palace are exploring the feasibility of a deal as they brace for potential movement on Mateta.

Forest remain confident they can find an agreement, and with personal terms settled, the momentum is firmly with them as they look to wrap up one of the window’s most eye‑catching attacking signings.

