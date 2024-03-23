Nott’m Forest desperation could gift Liverpool bargain transfer of £50m-rated star, as woes continue

Liverpool could be in line for a bargain in their pursuit of Murillo from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest could be forced to significantly drop their £50million asking price for Murillo at the end of the season, gifting Liverpool a bargain.

Injuries have meant the Reds have been forced to deploy a multitude of centre-backs in different positions this season. Virgil van Dijk is the one constant in the centre, joined by each of Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Injuries to the former pair at different times have meant the latter’s elevation through the first team has been accelerated.

Joe Gomez could have played centre-back had he not had to deputise as a wide defender given yet more injuries – left-back pair Kostas Tsimikas and Andre Robertson were both sidelined at the same time earlier in the season.

None of those assets are quite at the same level as Van Dijk, and while Liverpool are largely impressive at the back, they could be almost impossible to breach if he had a partner of similar quality.

As such, they have been linked with some useful assets, and one currently stands out.

That’s 21-year-old Forest centre-back Murillo, who’s quickly become one of their most important assets, and one of the standout defenders in the Premier League in his first season.

The Reds have quickly taken note, not least due to the fact the centre-back is a left-footer with a very high ceiling and would therefore pair well with Van Dijk.

Forest woes set to continue

One driver in interest from Liverpool and other big clubs is the fact Forest might be forced to sell after their recent points deduction, in order to ensure they don’t breach any more financial rules.

And after the previous report stated the Midlanders would be looking for a ‘significant fee’ that could be changing.

According to Football Insider, the fee they are looking for is between £40-50million.

But they could now become ‘desperate for cash’ at the end of the season.

That’s due to the fact they could be relegated or forced to sell players in order to stay in line with Financial FairPlay regulations.

Liverpool could land bargain

As such, Forest could be forced to ‘slash their demands’ in order to make money.

Murillo, as one of the most saleable assets, will surely be one of the main names on the chopping block, and Liverpool could be in line for a bargain as a result of the decision to cut players’ prices.

The centre-back already looks like he’s shaping up to be a fantastic Premier League asset, and the Reds could land a future star for a price much lower than they’d expect to pay for somebody of his quality.

It remains to be seen exactly what price Murillo might be up for sale for, but Forest’s desperation to keep him could be very much in vain.

