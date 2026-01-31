Nott’m Forest strike ‘full agreement’ to sign underrated Man City star in ‘permanent transfer’

Nottingham Forest will sign an underrated Manchester City star after a reporter declared it’s ‘DONE DEAL’, while TEAMtalk can shed light on what’s happening with Davide Frattesi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Forest are gearing up for late-window fireworks before Monday evening’s 7pm deadline. And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sean Dyche’s side will begin with a bang when raiding Man City.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Forest have struck a ‘full agreement’ to sign goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

The 33-year-old proved himself one of the best back-ups in the Premier League during Ederson’s time at City.

His displays suggested he was more than good enough to be a starter at most other Premier League sides, though City’s transfer dealings last summer left him in a hole.

James Trafford arrived before City pulled off a serious coup when landing Gianluigi Donnarumma too. The end result was Ortega – through no fault of his own – was demoted to third choice.

His purgatory at the Etihad will now end, with Plettenberg insisting Forest are signing the veteran stopper outright.

Plettenberg declared: “Stefan Ortega to Forest – DONE DEAL.

“Full agreement has been reached with Manchester City. A verbal agreement was already in place as revealed.

“It will be a permanent transfer, with a 5-month contract. Medical today for Ortega.”

Latest on Frattesi and Mateta

Elsewhere, Forest are attempting to sign Inter Milan midfielder, Davide Frattesi.

News broke on Friday evening of Forest being at the final stages for an agreement with Inter. A loan containing an option to buy is the type of transfer in play.

Frattesi is open to the move in a bid to feature more regularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, Inter will only allow Frattesi to leave if signing a direct replacement.

They were in club-to-club talks with Liverpool for Curtis Jones regarding a loan containing an option to buy worth €40m.

Unfortunately for Forest, our insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Liverpool have rejected the approach and informed both Inter and Jones that the midfielder is staying put.

That doesn’t mean Frattesi to Forest is dead in the water, with Inter now exploring alternatives to Jones. But it does mean there’s now a race against time because as mentioned, Inter won’t sell Frattesi without first signing a replacement.

On Mateta, Forest are fast losing hope of landing the Crystal Palace striker who is on course to join AC Milan.

Mateta has informed Palace he wants the Milan move and the Serie A aide have quickly agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.

According to Ben Jacobs, Milan and Palace are now closing in on a club-to-club agreement.