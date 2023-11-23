Nott’m Forest stunned, as Newcastle burst into race for Germany’s best striker of 2023

Nottingham Forest will now face Premier League competition for the signing of Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch, as a top German source has revealed Newcastle United are also pursuing him.

Ducksch is enjoying a fantastic year, having netted 14 goals in 30 games throughout 2023. That record has certified his place as Germany’s most in-form centre-forward, with only Bayern Munich star Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart managing better numbers.

Ducksch’s fine form has seen him force his way into the Germany national team, as he made his first two international appearances against Turkey and Austria during the recent international break. And the Dortmund-born attacker could now earn a big-money move to the Premier League, too.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Forest are plotting a January swoop for Ducksch in order to bolster Steve Cooper’s forward ranks. Forest have just lost Taiwo Awoniyi to injury for several months, according to Cooper, while Divock Origi has failed to impress.

It has even been suggested that Forest will terminate Origi’s loan spell early, which would make space in the squad for Ducksch to join.

However, Forest have now been joined by Newcastle in the transfer pursuit. According to Bild’s senior reporter Christian Falk, Eddie Howe’s side are ‘interested’ in landing Ducksch.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Newcastle United planning shock January move for Everton star

Falk does not provide much more information than that. Although, it seems Newcastle scouts have been very impressed by Ducksch’s performances this year.

Howe may already have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as strikers in his squad, but a move for Ducksch would make a lot of sense. Isak and Wilson are both out injured, which has forced Howe to use Anthony Gordon up top on occasion.

Newcastle chasing Marvin Ducksch capture

Adding Ducksch to the squad would give Howe an extra option at centre-forward, in turn allowing Gordon to play in his favoured position, which is left wing.

Newcastle will not have to break the bank to sign the Bundesliga hitman, either. Bremen have set his price tag at around the £11m mark, similar to what they sold Niclas Fullkrug to Dortmund for.

Newcastle have huge financial backing thanks to their wealthy owners, but they cannot go on a big spending spree in January due to Financial Fair Play regulations. As such, it would not be a surprise if a player of Ducksch’s profile arrived at St James’ Park this winter.

Forest will try to convince Ducksch to move to the City Ground instead, but this will be hard to pull off if Newcastle are also in negotiations with him. After all, the Magpies can offer Ducksch the opportunity to play at a higher level, as they have made it into this season’s Champions League and are also looking to qualify for Europe for next campaign.

Meanwhile, a top source has suggested either Newcastle or Chelsea might snare a top-performing Ligue 1 star before Man Utd can get their hands on him.