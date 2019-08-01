Manchester United are no nearer to signing Harry Maguire after Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers praised his club’s stance over the player.

United are desperate to land Maguire before the August 8 transfer deadline, with the centre-half having become ‘frustrated’ at the move being blocked.

The Red Devils are believed to have seen their latest bid of £70million rejected for the England international, with Leicester more than happy to play hardball in negotiations, having openly insisted they have no need to sell.

And with Leicester sticking to their guns over their £90million asking price, it seems United will either have to meet the Foxes’ valuation – or admit defeat and walk away from the deal.

However, Foxes boss Rodgers remains adamant his club have not had an acceptable offer for Maguire and has praised his club’s directors for refusing to cave in.

“As of this day, the valuation for Harry hasn’t been met that would trigger any communication with the player and the other club. There’s no change,” Rodgers told BBC Leicester Sport.

“For me, Top, John Rudkin [director of football] and Susan Whelan [chief executive] are doing a great job in relation to that.

“The club hasn’t changed its stance in terms of the valuation for the player.”

Maguire is keen to make the move to Old Trafford and there were suggestions he had skipped training this week.

But the defender was confirmed as being ill and Rodgers once again hailed the centre-half’s professionalism with Maguire in line to feature in the club’s final pre-season match with Atalanta on Friday.

“I’m obviously relaxed with it. It is what it is. The player has been first class with his attitude in his training,” Rodgers added.

Leicester have targeted a deal for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk as a replacement for Maguire – as we exclusively told you first – should United meet their valuation before the transfer deadline on August 8.

Get the latest personalised Foxes products on our new TEAMtalk Leicester shop!