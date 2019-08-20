Nuno begs for VAR solution after reflecting on Man Utd draw

Wolves counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased to see his side emerge from Monday’s clash against Manchester United with hard-fought point, especially given they are juggling the opening Premier League fixtures with Europa League exertions.

Ruben Neves’ stunner cancelled out a fine Anthony Martial opener and eyebrows were raised when Paul Pogba stepped up to take the spot-kick he won, rather than last week’s penalty scorer Marcus Rashford.

Rui Patricio saved the France midfielder’s thumping effort – his fourth failed penalty since the start of last season – to earn Wolves a point and lead to quite the inquest in the Sky Sports studios.

Neves was among nine changes from the win against Pyunik last week and scored an exquisite leveller to send Molineux wild.

But elation temporarily turned to frustration as referee Jon Moss pointed to his ear as the video assistant referee checked the goal, with chants of “f*** VAR” echoing around the ground before the equaliser was given the green light.

“It was a very, very good goal,” Nuno said. “Ruben kicked the ball well, put it out of the reach of the goalkeeper. Just there, spot on. Very good kick.”

Quizzed about the amount of time it took to award it, the Wolves boss said: “That’s what is worrying me.

“What I am afraid of is will we will be afraid to celebrate a goal? This is energy at Molineux, the sound, this atmosphere – we cannot lose, we cannot lose.

“They have to find a solution for it. Please do it.”

