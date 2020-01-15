Nuno bemoans another VAR-affected Wolves defeat: ‘it does not make sense’

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the performance of his side despite exiting the FA Cup in the third round, but voiced his frustrations with VAR after its involvement in the tie.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the eleventh minute when winger Pedro Neto slotted the ball home, but VAR adjudged Raul Jimenez to have handled the ball in the build-up.

The ball had struck the Meixcan’s arm inadvertently during a tussle with Harry Maguire moments before, resulting in the goal being chalked off.

Matt Doherty struck the post before half-time, but Utd created the majority of the match’s chances and ran out 1-0 winners after a fine goal from Spaniard Juan Mata.

Speaking to BT Sport following the game, Nuno said: “It was a good game of football, an even game. Both teams had chances.

“We didn’t defend the goal well but we reacted well and were in the game.

“I am disappointed to go out. We did well, we played well but we do not go to the next round, which is the only disappointment.”

On Wolves’ disallowed goal, the Portuguese said: “That’s VAR, that’s VAR. We cannot do anything. The momentum, we celebrate then the other celebration was louder.

FULL REPORT: Mata seals tense replay as Man Utd advance over Wolves 1-0

“We are celebrating non-goals, it does not make sense.”

Club captain Conor Coady echoed his manager’s frustrations with the system.

“It’s constant, all we are talking about is VAR. It’s ridiculous, it’s stupid,” said Coady.

“You can’t celebrate. Raul Jimenez didn’t even know he had handballed it. We have to get used to it.

“All of it is terrible for me. It’s not for me, it’s not for a lot of players. But people higher up in the game are happy with it.”