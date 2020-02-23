Nuno calls for more from Jota as he urges Wolves to focus on the hunt

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that his side must remain focused after their 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday kept them in the hunt for a top-four spot.

Diogo Jota’s first-half brace – which took his tally to five goals in two games – was followed up by Raul Jimenez’s goal after the break as the hosts downed a Norwich side who struggled after going behind.

The result saw Wolves remain in eighth on 39 points but only five off fourth-placed Chelsea, with the battle for Champions League football next season set to hot up as the Premier League season enters its final stages.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Sunday’s game, however, Nuno insisted that he is not thinking about his side’s position in the table.

“We managed the game very well, we were always in control. We blocked [Norwich] and created many chances,” the manager said.

“What’s more important is the belief – the result is what we see afterwards. The energy was required [after playing on Thursday] and the team showed it so good.”

Asked whether his side could finish in the top four, Nuno said: “We’re going to stay focused because the difficulty is to sustain your performances through the season.

“After that, we’ll see, but it’s about building your team and getting them ready to compete whenever, wherever.”

After Jota’s blistering form continued, Nuno called for more from the striker.

“He’s showing his performance and hard work, and he has a long way to go because there is always space to improve,” the manager added.

Wolves return to Europa League action on Thursday but the hard work in their Europa League last 32 tie is done, having won 4-0 against Espanyol in the first leg on Thursday.

Nuno’s side then travel to Tottenham, where victory will firm up their credentials for a top-four finish come the end of the season.