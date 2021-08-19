Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says that young striker Dane Scarlett will start in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash.

Spurs face Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal in the first leg of their play-off for UEFA’s new competition. Expectations for the Europa Conference League remain unclear. The prize is a place in next season’s Europa League group stage if the winners do not otherwise qualify for the Champions League.

However, the game is a chance for the lesser lights at the bigger clubs taking part to stamp their mark. Indeed, 17-year-old Scarlett will have the chance to prove himself.

The teenager made his Tottenham debut last season under Jose Mourinho. He came on for eight minutes in a 4-0 win over Ludogorets in November.

While he only made two further outings last term totalling 10 minutes, he signed his first professional contract in March and has enjoyed a strong pre-season, netting in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

Nuno told his pre-match press conference on Wednesday (via the Evening Standard): “He’s going to start the game tomorrow.

“We have big, big expectations regarding Dane because he did so well in pre-season which you recall the game against Leyton Orient in which he scored and he was involved in many of the games in pre-season.

“He’s a young talent that we want to develop and we want to make him better and want to make him grow because there’s a lot of potential there.”

Defender Joe Rodon is another player looking to prove himself at Spurs. He signed from Swansea last summer, but struggled for game time in his debut season.

However, he will miss Thursday’s game after also not featuring in Sunday’s win over Manchester City.

Rodon to miss Tottenham clash

“Joe will miss the game, he had a small problem after the game in the training session we usually do in the stadium,” Nuno added.

“Yesterday he tried but he is not 100 per cent fit so he is not going to play.

“It is a big disappointment because we want all of the players to get minutes.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Nuno battled away further questions about Harry Kane. The Manchester City-linked striker will not face Pacos de Ferreira.