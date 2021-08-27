Nuno confirms star’s absence for Watford clash as exit talk ramps up

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tanguy Ndombele will not be involved against Watford this weekend.

The club’s record signing has not featured at all during pre-season or the first four games of the campaign and is understood to have asked to leave the club. However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs will let him leave before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline.

Asked whether his situation had changed, Nuno said: “No, we speak yesterday and we speak the day before, Tanguy is with us.

“He’s not been an option. Nothing has changed really.”

Nuno also spoke on the future of Moussa Sissoko, who has been tipped to join Watford.

The Portuguese added: “Until the moment, Moussa is a Spurs player. So nothing is done, so I don’t have much to add on that.”

Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers continue to be absent for the visit of the Hornets, with Nuno confirming: “We did the recovery with the players who were on the pitch. Did a good training session and preparing for the match against Watford. Joe still has problems, Cameron the same.”

Nahitan Nández linked with Spurs move Tottenham Hotspur are working “under the radar” to sign midfielder Nahitan Nández from Cagliari according to reports.

Tottenham continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. However, Nuno was keeping his cards close to his chest over any more potential incomings.

The Spurs boss added: “What we need and what we believe we will keep it between ourselves.

“We speak, we see, we analyse and then we have to decide. It’s not easy to find the right players.”

Aurier tipped for Lyon switch

Meanwhile, an out-of-favour Tottenham star could be on his way back to France after Ligue 1 champions Lille were tipped to make a move for the player.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed on Twitter that right-back Serge Aurier will be an option for Lille, if reported Arsenal target Zeki Celik leaves the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The respected journalist states that Aurier is viewed as the perfect replacement for Celik.

Turkey international Celik has been linked with a move to the Gunners. However, it would appear that a switch to Italian outfit Fiorentina is more likely for the 24-year-old.

Celik is rated at £13million and has previously been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

But Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Fiorentina are in advanced talks with Lille to sign the defender.

And, according to Romano, if Celik leaves, then Aurier could replace him at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

READ MORE: Paratici strikes gold as Tottenham poised to beat Chelsea to Barca star