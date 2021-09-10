Nuno confirms Tottenham trio will miss next two games; gives Son update

Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will not return to the club until next Saturday.

The trio are currently in Croatia, having defied Premier League rules to travel to South America for World Cup qualifying matches last week. Argentinians Lo Celso and Romero and Colombian Sanchez are able to train outdoors in Croatia and then return to England without quarantining, rather than having to do hard quarantine in a hotel in this country if they had come straight back.

Spurs boss Nuno said: “I can tell you that they are in Croatia. That’s what we decided to do to try to avoid more problems.

“So the solution was to try to get them in a country where, after that, they can join the group. Now they are working with the sports science, a physio, in Croatia.

“They will arrive the day before the match against Chelsea (on September 19) so they will not be available for the Conference League game.”

Spurs, who are top of the Premier League, resume against Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime. However, they also look set to be without Son Heung-min after the South Korean picked up an injury on international duty.

Nuno added: “Like some of our players, he came (back) with some issues. Sonny is not so well, but let’s wait for the club to make the proper announcement and explain to you better what kind of injury he has.”

Nuno facing anxious wait over stars

As for whether injured trio Steven Bergwijn, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon will be available, Nuno added: “Let’s wait and see. We have to assess, speak with the medical department and make the decision on the squad for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele could be involved against the Eagles at Selhurst Park after being reintegrated back into the first-team squad.

Speaking about the French midfielder, Nuno said: “We’re going to assess now all the situations inside the squad tomorrow but Tanguy is here, he’s our player, let’s try to make the best of him.

“We speak with all the players, we speak with them, it’s natural. It is part of our work, it is the way we work, dialogue is the main thing for us.”

