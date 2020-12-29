Nuno laments ‘cruel’ Man Utd defeat; offers update on Wolves transfer plans

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo described their last-gasp defeat against Man Utd as “cruel”, and remained coy when providing an update on their upcoming transfer window plans.

Wolves appeared destined for a respectable point at Old Trafford before Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner snatched all three points for the hosts.

Speaking to the press after the match, Nuno said: “This is football and a learning process.

“It’s cruel in the moment but you can’t stay feeling sorry. You have to move forward

“We created chances. Sometimes we should finish more.”

FULL MATCH REPORT: Rashford leaves it late as Man Utd finally break stern Wolves resistance

Wolves again lacked a cutting edge in the final third in the absence of talismanic centre-forward Raul Jimenez.

Dipping into the January transfer window would be one sure-fire remedy, but Nuno remained coy on what the future holds in the impending window.

“We speak every day (to the board),” he added. “We have to sit down and plan.”

We’re still learning – Coady

Club captain Conor Coady also spoke to the press, saying: “We felt like we deserved better. When you get to late in the game you don’t think you’d lose. We’re gutted to concede like we have.

“Everyone delivered. We’re a team learning and growing, trying to find new ways of playing. We want to be learning but pick up points so we wanted to win. Can’t say much, absolutely gutted.

“Young players are still learning and I’m still learning. We win together and lose together.

“I thought we dealt with the long ball so it was a massive sucker punch. We left everything out there.

“We were organised until the last moment. Hard work and organisation until the last moment.”