Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo claimed his side are still searching for a vital attribute, while Son Heung-min explained how Spurs’ final third play was able to bounce back with a bang.

Tottenham erased their recent poor form on the domestic scene with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Aston Villa. Son stole the show, bagging two assists in a typically lively and exuberant display.

As Aston Villa poured forward in search of an equaliser late on, Tottenham crafted a series of chances that ultimately went begging.

Nonetheless, the hosts looked a far more potent side in the final third than they had done of late, and the all-important three points were ultimately secured.

MATCH REPORT: Super Son ravages Aston Villa as Tottenham end final third woes in vital win

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Nuno said: “Good, good, good. We needed a win but a well-deserved win. We did a good match against tough opponents. Important for us, the boys and the fans. We reacted well after conceding and positive in a lot of ways.

“The boys did well. Villa are a very good team with the press so it was about taking risks. Our front three were always in the middle. They played well.”

On Spurs’ opener crafted by Son and finished by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nuno said: “Very well done, good movement in possession and a fine finish.

“Many time we conceded and go flat but this time the team did well. We missed chances to kill the game.

Spurs chasing West Brom's Sam Johnstone Spurs are said to be chasing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with more news on Hakim Ziyech and Lorenzo Insigne.

“All the players did well, we have talented players and when they are confident, they are unstoppable.”

On the performance of Harry Kane who went close to scoring on several occasions, the Portuguese added: “He worked very well for the team. It (the first goal) will come.”

Nuno then explained that despite coming through a tough period, he still believes his side lack “balance”.

“We are aware we have been through a tough moment,” he continued. “When the players gel and combine they can do very good. We have to find the balance between the defensive and attacking part of the game.

“This is our focus, what can we do to improve?”

Barcelona’s struggles to appoint Xavi could open door to two other potential Koeman successors

Son explains Tottenham’s final third revival

Tottenham forward Son also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “This win brings us a lot of good energy and the way we played today was different. We needed that especially before the international break. It is a good feeling to win this game and going away.

“We tried to play more, that is more different to a couple of weeks ago. We played without fear and we enjoyed it even when we lost the ball. The last three games were defeats we did not want and the confidence went down but we can bounce back and go back up.

“Every single game I will try to bring my best with positive energy. I got two assists but the lads were fantastic. I just crossed the ball and passed the ball.

“Everyone is experienced, everyone wants to win and take responsibility. We have to keep this mindset. When we win it is not everything, it is a long season and we start on zero again for the next game.”

READ MORE: ‘Here for good’ – Mourinho has last laugh as Tottenham target commits to Roma