Nuno delighted by eagerness shown by Wolves in defeat of Villa

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he was proud of how many chances his side created in their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

A long-range strike from Ruben Neves put the hosts in front at Molineux and the game was wrapped up by Raul Jimenez before Trezeguet pulled one back in stoppage time.

The win extended Wolves’ unbeaten streak in the Premier League to seven games – a club record – but speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Nuno said he was only interested in the performance.

“The way the team worked and played, it was very good football,” the manager said. “Very good combinations, fluid. In the first half we had very good moments.

“We controlled Villa, we played them, we opened them, we created many chances. The goal came late, but it was deserved as we created a lot of chances.

“This is what makes me proud, not records. On a daily basis, it’s a growing process through the competitions and the way they ran was amazing.”

Wolves‘ next game sees them face Bournemouth away from home in the league on November 23.