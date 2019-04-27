Nuno describes one Wolves partnership that he believes will blossom

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised the partnership between strikers Diogo Jota and Raul Jiminez after the pair scored to help their side overcome Watford.

Jiminez’s first-half effort was cancelled out by Hornets marksman Andre Gray’s goal after 49 minutes, before Jota popped up 13 minutes from time to hand the visitors all three points.

Speaking after the match, Nuno told reporters that his attacking duo will get better with time and could blossom into a deadly duo.

“It feels good because the boys worked hard,” the manager said. “I think it was reward of the work of the boys. Against very tough and difficult opponents.

“Jota and Jimenez have been working really hard. I truly believe the more time they spend together the more good things will happen.

“Maybe I’m the only one in the country that knows that seventh position doesn’t guarantee anything. It’s not about finishing as high as possible, but it’s about finishing as well as possible.”

Wolves currently occupy the final Europa League spot, but their place in the competition’s qualifying stage could be claimed by Watford if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.