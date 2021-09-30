Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted the surprise triple change he sprung against NS Mura “was needed”, while Harry Kane addressed Spurs’ recent poor form.

Tottenham cruised to a 5-1 demolition of Slovenian outfit NS Mura in north London. Spurs raced to a two-goal lead, but were handed a scare when Ziga Kous spectacularly volleyed home to halve the deficit.

That prompted Nuno to spring the changes, with Harry Kane leading the charge from then on.

Kane bagged a quick-fire hat-trick to extinguish any faint Mura hopes. The striker looked sharp and clinical in the final third, while Giovani Lo Celso made a major case for more Premier League opportunities with a superb display pulling the strings.

MATCH REPORT: Kane plunders hat-trick, but fringe Tottenham star steals the show in Europa romp

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Nuno said: “Pretty good [performance]. We started very well, our dynamic was good.

“The beginning of the second half, they scored. After that we played good. A good game.”

Spurs in for Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne Tottenham are said to be interested in Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, with more news on Sam Johnstone links and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno rang the changes on the hour mark with Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura all introduced.

When asked if that was planned or in response to the game drifting at the time, the Portuguese said: “It [the triple sub] was needed.

“The best way to prepare the players is to play. The minutes were important for the boys. A lot of positives.”

Kane addresses recent poor Tottenham form

Hat-trick hero Kane also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “We started the game really well, went two ahead, but we lost our way a little bit. They scored a great goal.

“We made it harder than we needed to. It was nice to come off the bench and score a few goals.”

When asked if his substitution was always on the cards, Kane admitted: “We hadn’t spoken about it. It was all depending on how the game was going.

“The momentum shifted in their favour. It was about coming on and doing a job for the team.

“Us as players and staff need to stick together and work hard. Our recent form has not been great but we need to try to turn it round next game.

“Every striker wants to score goals. I probably wasn’t expecting to come on today but it’s nice to get the minutes. Whenever you see the ball hit the back of the net it’s a good feeling. Hopefully we can take it into the weekend.”

Asked if he’s running out of places to put his match balls, Kane joked: “No, there’s always room for more. Hopefully a few more this season.”

READ MORE: Father of two-time Belgian Player of Year goads Tottenham, Arsenal over move