Nuno drops strong hint over Kane future; gives Tottenham transfers update

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that wantaway striker Harry Kane will stay at the club next season.

The England captain is keen to leave the club this summer, but Spurs are holding firm amid interest from Manchester City. Indeed, the reigning Premier League champions have already seen a £100million offer for the forward knocked back.

Nuno, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor earlier this month, is yet to talk to Kane. However, he is looking forward to seeing him when he returns from his holiday.

He said: “Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.

“I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. I am excited to work with all the players, Harry is a top player. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say.”

The former Wolves boss is working under managing director of football Fabio Paratici and performance director Steve Hitchen and a summer overhaul of the squad is expected.

However, Nuno says transfers will not be easy.

“We have been talking, we are aware that there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

“It is not easy, we have to find the right players that can join us.

“Steve and Fabio, they do their job, look at the market, I do my job on the training ground and then we share ideas. To improve our squad is not easy.”

Nuno talks change of style

Nuno also explained what he’s been working on with his new players on the training ground, as Spurs prepare for change of style.

“Now we are focused on many aspects of the game. We have to be really careful and how we want to play. Now we have to prepare the players in terms of fitness, in terms of mentality, the focus so then we’ll put our ideas together.

“Now it’s about preparing themselves to be able to do whatever comes in situations, to become faster, to become stronger, competitive and intense in every action. Then will come the moment that to deliver our idea, how we’re going to play. The lines of the ball, how we’re going to defend, but we have to be organised and that’s the main point.

“These two weeks has been a focus on fitness and we work fitness inside of the game, without separating. So if we want to prepare fitness we have to be intense in our training sessions, inside of the game. But like I said, the players have been great. Fantastic.”

