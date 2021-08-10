Being snubbed in pre-season has left an expensive signing considering a premature Tottenham exit this window, per a report.

The headlines surrounding Tottenham this summer have largely revolved around Harry Kane – once Nuno Espirito Santo was installed at the helm. Kane remains on Man City’s agenda over a potential transfer that would likely smash the British transfer record set just last week by Jack Grealish (£100m).

Tottenham have maintained throughout the ordeal that Kane will not be sold. Nuno has insisted the matter will be dealt with internally after Kane refuted claims he refused to train – despite not reporting when he was expected last week.

Whether Nuno can play a part in convincing Kane his future remains in North London, only time will tell. But per the Athletic, Nuno’s actions have had the opposite effect on Tanguy Ndombele.

The French midfielder, 24, became the club’s record signing when arriving for around £55m in 2019.

Ndombele’s Spurs career has been a stop-start affair, though he did begin to find his feet under former boss Jose Mourinho.

However, according to the Athletic, Ndombele has not been afforded a single minute of pre-season action despite being fit and available to play.

After Tottenham’s most recent pre-season fixture versus Arsenal, it had been assumed Ndombele wasn’t up to speed after Nuno’s comments.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

“Tanguy is not with us today,” said the Spurs boss. “He is not injured. But we consider it is not yet the moment for him to be part of the game.”

But the article claims Ndombele had indeed been training in the lead-up to the game following a paternity leave absence.

Ndombele has seemingly not taken the lack of faith shown in him well. As such, the ex-Lyon star is described as ‘weighing up his options and will see what the situation is come the end of August.’

Ten of the most bizarre Premier League goals from Darren Bent to Jari Litmanen

Nuno, agent talk Lautaro Martinez transfer

Meanwhile, Nuno refused to answer a question regarding a Tottenham transfer for Lautaro Martinez reportedly being ‘agreed’. Additionally, the player’s agent also weighed in on the speculation.

News surfaced on Sunday of Tottenham reportedly agreeing a £60m fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of Martinez. Other outlets were rather more cautious in their approach, and that is the stance Tottenham boss Nuno has also taken.

“I will not speak about any player,” said the Portuguese when recently asked about Martinez (via the Express). “I will only speak about my players, Tottenham players, nothing else.”

Nuno’s caution could prove wise after Martinez’s agent then poured cold water on the potential switch. “Lautaro is happy at Inter and in Italy,” said Comano (via Fabrizio Romano). “His decision is to stay.

“He’s never going to have a fight with Inter to leave the club. Never. Lautaro’s an Inter player and he’s happy in Italy.”

READ MORE: New twist in Harry Kane saga as Man City reopen talks with star tipped for Tottenham