Nuno clarifies Harry Kane availability before making ‘normal’ admission

Nuno Espirito Santo says a decision will be made on Saturday over whether Harry Kane is ready to play again after he was left out of their squad for their Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos De Ferreira.

Kane was not among the travelling party as Spurs set off for Portugal for their first ever Conference League clash. He also missed their Premier League opener against Manchester City after an extended holiday over the summer. His future has dominated transfer speculation in recent months amid interest from Manchester City.

Nuno, though, will be keen to keep hold of his talisman, even if he isn’t quite back at full fitness yet. The new coach is still unsure when he will be able to call upon Kane.

Speaking ahead of their game against Pacos De Ferreira, Nuno said of Kane: “He trained today and he will train tomorrow.

“He is better. His fitness is getting better and better. He will join the group on Friday then he will make the decision on Saturday [if he can play against Wolves on Sunday].

“He is better than yesterday and hopefully he will be better tomorrow. This is how all the players who are working should be. Day by day recovering and building fitness.”

Yet to really get to work with Kane on the pitch, Nuno was then pressed about whether he had spoken to the striker.

Nuno responded: “We speak to all the players on a daily basis. It’s normal that we speak to them all.”

Elsewhere in his press conference, Nuno confirmed he would be rotating his lineup for the match. He clarified: “Players that started game on Sunday [against Man City] not going to be involved.”

Davies discusses Nuno and Kane

As is customary for UEFA competitions, a player also spoke to the media before the game. Defender Ben Davies took on those duties in this instance.

He too spoke about Kane, describing his teammate as among the world’s best and as someone they naturally still want to be playing with after the transfer window shuts.

Davies said: “He’s probably one of the world’s best strikers and he’s training with us now. The rest is out of my hands but of course you’d want him in the team rather than out of it.”

The Wales international is now in his eighth season with Tottenham, for whom he has played during the reigns of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and now Nuno.

Asked about his new boss, Davies said: “He’s been very good with us. The training has been very good and refreshing.

“There’s a real togetherness in the group as you saw at the weekend.”

