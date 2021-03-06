Nuno, Coady exasperated by persistent Wolves problem – ‘It needs to stop‘

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and centre-half Conor Coady both bemoaned a persistent failing that has affected their side all season in the fallout of their draw with Aston Villa.

Wolves were made to settle for a point after a much-improved second-half display failed to produce a goal.

Romain Saiss managed to miss an open goal from one yard out after Conor Coady struck the post seconds earlier.

Coady was again at the thick of things, seeing a late close-range effort superbly saved by Emiliano Martinez as the game appeared destined to remain goalless.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Nuno said: “Second half was good we were on front foot, playing much better, more accurate in our passes, the bad things we did in the first half was about the same things. We didn’t press well, misplaced passes, not accurate enough. We had chances, it was a thrilling game.”

On why Wolves were once again far superior in the second half over the first, Nuno added: “Something that we have to think and reflect on – the intentions are always good, we want to start well and press and have confidence but we didn’t have it today. Credit to Villa, they pushed hard in the first half. Second half was better from us.

“We always try to find solutions and we are going through a period of trying combinations – for this game we tried new things and some almost worked but we’ll keep insisting and trying to find new solutions.”

On Coady’s close calls, the Portuguese stated: “Surprise, the teams don’t look for him. He had good chances, he reads the line of the ball well and we keep insisting. It’s a clear one it was very close he probably should’ve done better.

“Yes we need more from all the players – that was the message at half time we needed more energy more aggressiveness. Villa players were anticipating us and the message was clear and there was a reaction of the players.”

On the performance of winger Adama Traore, Nuno concluded: “He’s very talented and every time Traore had the ball there were two or three Villa players on him but our expectations are high because he’s very talented.

“We can not always look at what we were and try to find that it doesn’t exist, there’s always new things and we’re trying to grow. Credit to those boys so lets try to keep going to the end there is still a lot of football to be played and we can’t be so different from half to half.”

“It needs to stop” – Coady

Wolves defender Coady also spoke to the press, telling Sky Sports: “I should’ve had two goals – doesn’t matter if my first one was only the other night, I should’ve had two today.

“First one was a bit unlucky but I should’ve scored, second one it was a good save from their keeper and it was a bit of a scuffed shot form me.

“We were more like ourselves in the second half and a bit more on the front foot so disappointed. I didn’t see Romain Saiss, I just saw it go over the bar, I just thought try and keep it down but I should score. Massively disappointed.

“We’re trying to work on different things, trying to get better, evolve and improve. I’m trying to help the team and I should’ve helped them more with some goals tonight but we keep on working and keep going.”

Regarding the second half display that vastly improved on their first-half effort, Coady added: “It needs to stop – it’s hard to put my finger on it. We spoke at half-time, first half giving balls away and too passive and we were sloppy and not trying to attack so we had some words and second half was better but it needs to stop.

“If we play like we do in the second half all game then we would get better results.

“This league is about picking up points, we’re improving, a few weeks ago we hadn’t won in nine or 10 but we kept working and that’s the only way to get out of it. We’re not where we want to be but we’re improving and that’s the important thing, we’ll keep working hard.”