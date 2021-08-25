Nuno Espirito Santo has no worries about what the long-term future holds for Harry Kane after being pressed on the striker’s decision to stay at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane’s future has dominated summer speculation after the prospect of him moving to Manchester City grew. However, Tottenham never wanted to sell their talisman and in the end have got the outcome they wanted. The England captain has confirmed that he will be staying with the club.

It comes as a timely boost for a Tottenham side preparing to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Europa Conference League clash against Pacos De Ferreira on Thursday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Nuno relayed how happy the club are to be keeping Kane.

“Great news. Fantastic news for everybody,” he said.

“I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training sessions have been great.

“It’s finished; he is going to be with us. He worked today, he is an option for tomorrow. Fantastic news for everybody.

“We are all very happy. One of the best players in the world. We are all delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”

It was later put to Nuno that Kane’s statement only confirmed he would be staying “this summer”, which has led some to read between the lines and consider whether a January exit may remain a possibility.

But the boss batted away such an idea.

“I am not worried at all,” Nuno said. “It’s day by day; he’s an option for tomorrow.

“It’s the only thing, it is my only thought, try and make the best decisions for tomorrow and Harry is an option for tomorrow.”

When asked if Kane had told him he was committed for the season, Nuno added: “I am not going to say what we speak about. It’s between us.”

Indeed, the only thing he did mention as having been said between the two parties was: “Just like I speak to all the players, ‘Let’s get ready to help the team’.”

While Kane’s future is now secure, several other players are still being linked with exits.

Nuno refused to answer a question about whether Tanguy Ndombele has asked to leave – as reports indicate he has – but did admit “nothing has changed” since the last time they both spoke with one another.

Someone Nuno did speak about is Moussa Sissoko, who also has the possibility of leaving.

“Moussa is with us, he is working,” Nuno said. “All the rumours and all the situations we cannot control. But he wasn’t an option for the previous game.

“He is working with us. All the players that are on the pitch are options.”

Nuno looks ahead to second leg

The Portuguese coach was eager to focus on the challenge ahead as Tottenham try to book their place in the Conference League group stage.

He confirmed he will be without Joe Rodon for the match due to injury. Cameron Carter-Vickers, who played the first leg, is also unavailable.

While there will be one enforced change, Nuno could be looking to rotate his troops regardless. Opinion is split over how much attention Tottenham should give to the Conference League, but the coach described the second leg of the play-off as a “must win” match.

When asked about making changes, he said: “It is not to do with the result of the first leg, it’s to do with a lot of things we have to understand. The travelling.

“This week is totally different; we are all together, that allows us to make different decisions because it is different circumstances, basically.

“It is a must win game. It is the second leg and we have to decide.”

READ MORE: Tottenham to offer star signing in swap deal to secure Serie A midfielder