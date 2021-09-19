Nuno explains how Tottenham fell behind in ‘disappointing’ derby defeat

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has reacted after his side were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at home.

The Portuguese selected an attacking lineup, including Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele in midfield. South Korean goalscorer Heung-Min Son also returned after missing the Crystal Palace defeat with a calf problem.

Tottenham looked good in the first half and could have taken the lead in the 20th minute. Sergio Reguilon burst free down the left and attempted to cross for Lo Celso, but Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger managed to clear.

Son went through on goal soon afterwards but was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Marcos Alonso just behind.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted to change things up at the break, with Mason Mount coming off for N’Golo Kante.

Thiago Silva gave the Champions League holders the lead in the 50th minute by converting an Alonso corner.

Tuchel’s change began to make a huge difference and was soon rewarded with a rare Kante goal. The Frenchman shot from distance and saw his effort deflected into the net by Eric Dier.

At 2-0, Chelsea were pretty much cruising, not allowing Tottenham striker Harry Kane any chances.

They made it 3-0 late on as Rudiger marked his solid display with a goal. He beat Hugo Lloris with a first-time shot following a pullback from Timo Werner.

At full-time, Nuno told BBC Sport: “There were a lot of things that went wrong. Let’s start with the first half – I think it was a good game, competitive. We were on the the front foot, started pressing high, creating problems and had chances.

“In the second half, the set-piece and goal changes the game. Then it becomes much harder, the game totally changed and Chelsea took control and were the better team in the second half.

“It’s difficult, but I’m proud of the first half and of all the game because we had troubles in team and the players went to their limits.”

Tottenham star takes responsibility

Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli has admitted he should take responsibility for Thiago Silva’s opener.

Alli attempted to mark the Brazilian but didn’t even jump as his opponent headed into the net.

After the game, Alli told BBC Sport: “It was tough. First half we played well and at half-time we were confident and we had a lot of belief.

“Once we went 1-0 down to a sloppy goal – and for me, it was my man so I need to take responsibility for that – it’s a bit of a mountain against a team like this.

“It could have gone either way in the first half, but if you don’t punish them you can be punished and that is what happened today.”

