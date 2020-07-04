Nuno explains why Wolves are still in the hunt despite Arsenal loss

Nuno Espirito Santo insisted that Wolves’ ambitions have not changed because of their loss to Arsenal.

Wolves fell to their first defeat in the Premier League since January when goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a 2-0 win at Molineux.

Since the league restarted, Wolves had won three out of three, not conceding a goal. However, their fortunes reversed against Arsenal.

However, boss Nuno claimed that Wolves only lost due to “concentration” and vowed to “bounce back” in the hunt for a top four place.

“First half was balanced. Both teams were organised with not many chances,” he told Sky Sports. “One moment we lost our shape and Arsenal scored.

“We started the second half better and were pressing and creating chances. But we knew as the game goes by Arsenal have good players on the counter-attack.

“The work was there. We go for the next one. Mistakes happen. What we have to look at and solve.

“It was a moment of concentration and we allowed ourselves to concede. We have to bounce back and reinvent ourselves.

“I think we had spells where we had options to score. The goal was there and we were looking for it. After the second goal it became much harder.

“It doesn’t change the way we see things. Other results and the table do not guide us.

“We were not able to do things we wanted to do. We only focus on the way and how want to do things and focus on the next challenge. We must stay in the game.

“Arsenal did not have many chances and we allowed them to have these moments.”