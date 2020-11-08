Nuno Espirito Santo explains why Wolves fell short against Leicester

Nuno Espirito Santo bemoaned the mistakes Wolves made at the back in their 1-0 defeat to Leicester.

Wolves’ four-game unbeaten run came to an end when Leicester edged them out thanks to a Jamie Vardy penalty.

The Foxes moved top of the table for a brief time as a result, while Wolves missed a chance to put pressure on the top four.

After the game, Nuno told BBC Sport that his side left it too late to get going, despite showing good organisation at times.

He said: “I’m pleased with the way we were organised in some moments but not the mistakes we made in defence.

“We improved a lot and in the second half we were dominant to create situations for Leicester.

“In the second half we dominated the game and moved the ball well and we had some chances. Not enough as we would wish but we had situations where we felt the draw was there.

“The boys worked hard and Leicester are a very good team. Until the end they showed character.”

Nuno expects consistency from referees

The penalty Wolves lost the game by was awarded after a VAR check, which adjudged Max Kilman to be guilty of handling the ball, despite being fairly close to it when it was struck.

Nuno said that he wants more fairness from VAR, but admits those decisions can go either way.

He added: “I didn’t see the image on the screen but VAR is the same. We expect consistent and fair decisions but VAR can go both ways and it is happening all over the Premier League.”

