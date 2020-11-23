Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted his change of formation from the customary three centre-backs deployed by Wolves was not the issue behind their 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Wolves were made to settle for a point after Pedro Neto cancelled out Theo Walcott’s second-half opener.

The hosts produced a surprise prior to kick off when revealing they intended to line up with a traditional back four. The last time the club fielded a backline in that manner, Paul Lambert was the manager.

But with Conor Coady and Romain Saiss both absent, Nuno insisted that there is more to his side than just a well organised system.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports (via the BBC): “It was a very intense game, high tempo, a good game of football.

“They press very well, we were better second half and reacted very well to their goal and we went for it, we were aggressive.

“I am happy and very proud of the boys. Conor Coady was not playing and [Roman] Saiss also so we decided to go with three midfielders and a back four.

“We should grow, find solutions. We have an identity that is not about the system it is about the idea to fight and to play good.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Persistent Wolves break Southampton defiance after early Walcott joy

“We try to be solid and we managed that. Let’s see if we play a back four again, that’s not the point. We should analyse what we have and try to improve it.”

A collision with Rayan Ait-Nouri prior to Southampton’s goal that did not get penalised sparked debate as to whether VAR would get involved at the time.

Regarding whether he believed it was a foul, Nuno told the BBC: “I think so.

“After that it was about reacting to that incident, trying to get our mind off the referee decision and focus on the game. The boys did that. It was a strong reaction. We finished the game well, creating chances. Let’s go again.”