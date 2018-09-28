Nuno Espirito Santo issues challenge to wasteful Wolves

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told wasteful Wolves they cannot just dream up goals if they want to score more.

Southampton travel to Molineux on Saturday, with Nuno’s side having earned plaudits since their return to the Premier League.

Wolves have had 89 attempts on goal, a total only beaten by the top three ahead of the weekend.

But they have scored just six goals in their first six top-flight games and have not scored more than one in a match since their opening day 2-2 draw with Everton.

“We cannot dream and expect these things to happen,” Nuno said, with Wolves having also conceded six. “Tomorrow we have to look and work hard for the chance to come. First you have to produce it.

“The way to do it is work harder, in the training sessions, knowing the players’ confidence and talent will come naturally.

“This is what we want to achieve, not only us but every team.”

Ivan Cavaleiro (back) and Leander Dendoncker (match fitness) are yet to play in the league this season but are now available.

However, Nuno is expected to keep faith with the side who sit 10th in the table after six games, meaning £18million record buy Adama Traore continues to wait for his full Premier League debut.

Wolves would also equal a Premier League record by naming an unchanged starting line-up for the seventh consecutive match from the start of a season.

Nuno added: “It’s important, not only this season but last season, to keep the consistency. It doesn’t mean the other options are not good but it depends what you want for the game.

“If things work out OK and you feel you can still improve, you make the decisions based on what you see. I’m very happy with the squad.

“Internal competition is good.”

