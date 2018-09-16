Nuno Espirito Santo makes demand of Wolves despite win over Burnley

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo accepts his team need to be more clinical in front of goal.

The number of chances Wanderers miss was already becoming a theme this season and on Sunday Nuno’s side spurned several opportunities during their victory against Burnley at Molineux.

The 1-0 scoreline flattered the visitors, who remained in the game through the brilliance of Joe Hart, with the goalkeeper denying Helder Costa, Raul Jimenez, Otto and Ruben Neves before he was finally beaten after 61 minutes by Jimenez.

Nuno said: “It was a good performance, I am very satisfied. We created a lot of chances against a good, organised Burnley team who are very narrow.

“We created a lot of situations and we deserved to win. If there is a ‘but’ it’s that we should be more clinical.

“It is one of the things that we need to work on and improve. We are trying to improve and get better game by game.

“We have another clean sheet, which is the most important aspect of the game for me, but the other part of the game is to produce and create. The players will work on the last touch and things will come.

“Burnley are a tough team, though, and they stayed in the game right until the end.”